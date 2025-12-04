Hyderabad, December 4: A man died after being brutally stabbed by two people with a knife under the Reinbazar police station limits in Hyderabad, police said. The incident took place on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of Reinbazar Police Station. Soon after the incident, authorities reached the scene and took the victim to a nearby hospital.

"We received information that two people brutally stabbed a man. We reached the scene and shifted him to the hospital for further treatment, but he later died. We have taken two suspects who were involved in the stabbing into custody and are investigating the matter. The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem examination," police said. Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Rejection, Probe Launched.

Police have registered a case of murder and are verifying the motive behind the attack. The identities of the suspects are being ascertained, and CCTV footage from the locality is being examined to retrace the sequence of events. Hyderabad Shocker: Three Family Members Found Hanging at Residence in Amberpet; Probe Underway.

The victim's body has been moved to the Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

