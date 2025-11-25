Hyderabad, November 25: A 38-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide at her apartment in Hyderabad, with police saying she had been battling severe depression after her US visa was denied. The woman, identified as Rohini from Guntur district, was found dead in her Padma Rao Nagar flat on Saturday, November 22, after her family broke open the door when she failed to respond to calls and knocks.

According to the report published by the news agency PTI, the alarm had first been raised by her domestic help earlier that morning. As per the police, a suicide note recovered from the residence mentioned her prolonged struggle with depression and the recent rejection of her visa application. Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death. Hyderabad: Dalit Nurse Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Rejects Her Due to Caste and Marries Another Woman in Saroornagar, Case Registered.

Rohini, who had completed her MBBS abroad and hoped to specialise in internal medicine in the US, had been preparing for American qualifying exams for years. Her family said she was deeply disappointed after the visa denial, which they believe intensified her emotional distress in recent weeks. Hyderabad Shocker: Mother Kills Twins Over Illness, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor in Telangana.

The deceased woman's mother, Lakshmi, described her as a brilliant student who had dedicated herself completely to her career and lived alone in Hyderabad to focus on her studies. The Chilkalguda Police have registered a case and are continuing further investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

