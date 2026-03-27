Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): In a significant recognition of Telangana's growing prominence in spiritual and cultural heritage, Tourism, Culture, and Archaeology Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was awarded the 'Grand Prize for Contribution to World Peace' on Friday in Hyderabad.

The award was presented during the inaugural session of the International Buddhist Conference on World Peace 2026, held at Haritha Plaza. The event brought together around 150 delegates, including prominent monks and representatives from 22 countries.

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Sharing his thoughts on X, Krishna Rao expressed pride in receiving the honour from the International Interchange Development Association. He noted that the recognition reflects Telangana's commitment to peace, tolerance, and non-violence under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

"I attended the 'International Buddhist Peace Conference - 2026' held at Haritha Plaza in Hyderabad. On this occasion, I am proud to receive the prestigious 'Grand Prize for Contribution to World Peace' award from the 'International Interchange Development Association'. This is a recognition of the values of peace, tolerance, and non-violence that the state government is upholding under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy," the 'X' post said.

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He also highlighted Telangana's deep-rooted Buddhist legacy, mentioning that ancient philosopher Acharya Nagarjuna once developed the Madhyamika philosophy and the concept of Shunyata along the Krishna River, turning the region into a historic centre of learning.

"Telangana's soil has been a cradle of Buddhist splendor for thousands of years. On the banks of the Krishna River, Acharya Nagarjuna propounded the Madhyamika doctrine and the theory of Shunyata, transforming this region into a global university. Historical sites like Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, and Dhulikatta are not merely archaeological centers. They are living testaments to our resplendent civilization," Rao wrote on 'X'.

Krishna Rao emphasised the importance of key heritage sites such as Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, and Dhulikatta, describing them as enduring symbols of the region's rich civilisation. He further stated that the government aims to position Telangana as a major destination on the global Buddhist tourism map. Projects like Buddhavanam, spread over 274 acres, are central to this vision. Plans are also underway to preserve and develop additional heritage sites, including Kothilingala, while building a comprehensive Buddhist tourism circuit to offer a world-class experience for pilgrims.

The conference, organised by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation under the Buddhavanam initiative, is expected to contribute meaningfully toward promoting global peace and cultural exchange.

The post read, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, we will position Telangana as a frontrunner on the international Buddhist tourism map. The Buddhavanam project, built over 274 acres near Nagarjuna Sagar, is a matter of pride for Telangana. The government is committed to the conservation and development of historical sites such as Phanigiri, Nelakondapalli, Dhulikatta, and Kothilingala. By creating a comprehensive Buddhist tourism circuit, we will provide pilgrims with a world-class experience. This conference, organised by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation under the Buddhavanam project, will set new milestones toward global peace." (ANI)

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