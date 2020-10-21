Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Minister KTR Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas at Lalapet in Secunderabad.

Deputy Speaker of Telangana State Assembly Padmarao Goud was also present during the visit.

They distributed state relief assistance of Rs 10,000 to the flood-affected people whose houses were inundated in floodwater.

Earlier, heavy rains had caused massive loss and damage to property in the state.

Meanwhile, the flood relief teams from the Indian Army have been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rain forecast for the coming days.

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby, in response to the calls of the Telangana government, while additional teams will be sent as per the situation. (ANI)

