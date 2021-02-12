Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): The Manuguru police in Telangana on Thursday arrested four persons who extorted money from businessmen calling themselves Maoists and seized a fake pistol and Rs 5 lakh in cash from them.

Shabarish, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Manuguru town told reporters, "As a part of our daily routine, the police personnel had been checking vehicles at the Janampet Highway near Pinapaka of Bhadradri Kothagudem. During the checking, two persons on a bike were found to be suspicious and after checking the vehicle, the police found a fake pistol and arrested the men."

He further said, "In further police interrogation, we found out that these two people along with two others form as a gang and rob people by threatening people that they are Maoists and collect money and other valuables from the people. The accused namely Allam Pratap Reddy, Chevve Vinod, Kanithi Sambasiva Rao and Chevve Rajaram target the local business persons and till now has collected over Rs 7 lakhs. The police have seized a fake pistol, a two-wheeler and Rs 5 lakhs in cash."

The police officer further appealed to the people that there are many fake Maoists and has advised them to not be afraid when they receive threatening calls or even letters.

"We appeal to the people that whenever you receive a threatening call or letter you need not be afraid and immediately call the police." (ANI)

