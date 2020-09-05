Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], September 4 (ANI): To strengthen the SHE teams officers, Telangana police department has provided 20 two-wheeler vehicles in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Nalgonda District Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Ranganath flagged off the vehicles assigned to the police personnel associated with the 'SHE teams'.

Also Read | Unlock 4 in Assam: Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew Lifted; COVID-19 Curbs Only in Containment Zones Till September 30.

Ranganath said, "With modern facilities, Telangana police department is at the top in the country whose main objective is to protect women. We are working effectively to reduce the number of crimes such as eve-teasing, sexual harassment and assault on women."

Additional Superintendent of Police Narmada said, "Women police officers could provide quick access to the scene by vehicles assigned to the SHE Teams personnel and effectively serve as a deterrent to attacks."

Also Read | Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine, Presented to Rajnath Singh and Other Defence Ministers of SCO Member Nations.

"The move of Telangana Police Department to take utmost care for the protection of women were appreciated by all," Narmada added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)