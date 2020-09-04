Guwahati, September 4: The Assam government on Friday lifted weekend lockdown and night curfew while Covid-19-related restrictions would remain in force in the containment zones until September 30, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

Assam Chief Secretary in a tweet said : "Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted, however, please adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe. The night curfew and weekend lockdown were enforced across the state and inter-district movements were prohibited since June 28 following a massive rise in Covid-19 cases."

The Chief Secretary in a separate order said that people above 65 years of age, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay home except for medical emergencies.

"Any person violating any of the Covid-19 guidelines is liable to be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and also under section 188 of IPC.

Any person not wearing face cover or spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 1,000 on the spot besides being prosecuted under relevant provisions of law," Sanjay Krishna said in his order.

It said that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes for regular activities shall remain closed till September 30, but online and distance learning would continue.

The order said that 50 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend the educational institutions at a time for online teaching and related works only in areas outside the containment zones.

Students of Class 9 to 12 are allowed to visit schools on a voluntary basis and with written consent from parents for guidance from teachers only. Public transport would be allowed to operate from September 7 with strict compliance to social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols.

Marriage related gatherings, however, shall be restricted to 50 persons, while the assembling for performing the last rites shall be restricted to 20 persons at a time till September 20.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed.In the containment zones, lockdown shall remain in force till September 30 and it will be demarcated by the District Magistrates with the sole objective of breaking the chain of transmission of Covid-19 by ensuring that there is no movement of people in or out of such zones except for emergency and medical purposes, the order stated.

The coronavirus cases rose to 1,18,333 in Assam, including 90,697 recoveries and 330 deaths.

