Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Former Minister and BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) slammed the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana over its move to rename Annapurna Canteens as Indiramma Canteens.

The Annapurna Canteen Scheme, launched by the previous Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, provided hot, hygienic, and nutritious meals for just Rs 5 to the poor, daily wage workers, and labourers in urban regions of Telangana.

"Mr. Revant Reddy, If you want to show your subservience to Delhi bosses, why don't you change your own name to Rajiv or Jawahar? Renaming Annapurna canteens is absolutely ridiculous and shameful. We shall undo all of these senseless actions in 2028 when BRS is back at the helm of the state, " KTR posted on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, BRS Party corporators staged a protest at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office in Hyderabad, condemning the GHMC standing committee decision to change the Annapurna canteen's name to Indira Canteen.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson NV Subhash also criticised the move, calling it a "publicity stunt" aimed at impressing the Gandhi family. He demanded that the state government roll back the decision and suggested it was a "return gift" to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

"The BJP demands that the Congress government in Telangana roll back the names from Indira canteens to Annapurna canteens. What is the reason for the Congress government to rename the canteen, which is being run with funds from the state and GHMC, where people are fed for only Rs 5? Is it a return gift to Indira Gandhi on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the emergency... This is nothing but a publicity stunt where the CM Revanth Reddy govt chooses to impress the Gandhi family," Subhash told ANI.

BRS leader Krishank also slammed the government, stating that it should focus on fulfilling promises rather than changing names. He criticised the Congress government under Revanth Reddy for failing to bring in new schemes and pointed out that the name change was purely election-driven.

"The Congress government under CM Revanth Reddy's rule has done nothing for Hyderabad. Earlier, the KSR government had a Rs 5 Annapurna canteen for the poor, but now, as elections are approaching, Revanth Reddy's government has changed its name from Annapurna canteen to Indira Gandhi canteen. Why be a name changer, bring in new policies, and try to fulfil your 420 promises and guarantees that you have given? But the Congress government is all about changing names... This is really shameful... Revanth Reddy should stop pleasing the Gandhi family, stop being a Gulam to the Gandhi family, and instead try to please the voters who have voted for you", BRS leader Krishank said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Hanumantha Rao defended the decision, praising Indira Gandhi's contributions to the poor. He argued that the renaming was a fitting tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The BRS government, under Annapurna Canteens, provided Rs 5 meals. Today, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, Indiramma Canteens provide meals at Rs 5. They have taken this name because Indira Gandhi brought a revolution; she implemented land ceiling, nationalised banks, and ensured insurance for land labourers. Revanth Reddy's Indiramma Canteen is a fitting tribute. Every poor person who eats that Rs 5 meal should remember Indira Gandhi, as the name is suitable. She brought a revolution in the lives of the poor. By adding her name, everyone will know about her work for the poor. The name for the canteens is fitting, and it should be maintained. Every poor person should eat the Rs 5 meal and remember Indira Gandhi forever. This initiative is good, and I appreciate Revanth Reddy." (ANI)

