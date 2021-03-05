Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Telangana recorded 166 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total positives to over 2.99 lakh while two deaths pushed the tally to 1,639, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 27, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 14 and Rangareddy with 12, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 4.

The total number of cases stood at2,99,572 while with 149patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 2,95,970.

The state has 1,963 active cases and40,443 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 88.93 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.38 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.79 per cent, while it was 97 per cent in the country.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)