Hyderabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 7,91,619.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: Amit Shah Speaks to Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthan After Stone Pelting, Clashes During Shobha Yatra.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 15.

Also Read | BJP Activist Sai Ganesh, Who Attempted Suicide Two Days Ago, Dies in Hyderabad Hospital.

A health department bulletin said 22 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,286.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,127 samples were tested on Saturday. The number of active cases was 222, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)