Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI): The face-off started between the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of Munugode Assembly by-polls after the TRS general secretary Soma Bharath Kumar on Tuesday wrote a letter to polls officers, demanding action against the BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday. "BJP Telangana state President Bandi Sanjay Kumar encouraging corruption", TRS leader alleged.

TRS leader Soma Bharath Kumar in a written letter to the chief electoral officer, district electoral officer and returning officer demanded strict action against the BJP state President Sanjay Kumar BJP for allegedly encouraging people and voters to commit corruption by accepting money for casting their vote.

"We are surprised as to why this Commission is silent. This kind of silence and in action is worrying us and also giving an impression that the Commission is ignoring the constitutional duty invested on it to conduct free and fair elections," the letter stated.

"We are also submitting a pen drive consisting of video footage of Sri Bandi Sanjay's speech at Tirugundlapally road show. We hope you will take serious note of it and initiate criminal action one including immediately stopping him from talking nonsense and using criminal language by passing interim directions to him to do so," the letter further read.

Earlier, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday alleged that TRS leaders' eyes on Munugodu lands while campaigning for By-Elections.

Sanjay was addressing the public and the party Karyakartas while carrying out a roadshow in Thirugundlapalli and Tammadapalli in the Munugode constituency of Nalgonda district.

"TRS leaders are eyeing the lands of Munugode constituency. In the name of the election campaign, TRS Dandupalayam gang is roaming around Munugode and inquiring about lands," he said.

The BJP State President said that a "war" has started in Telangana between the army of "Ram" and Rakshas".

"It is a war between Ram's and Rakshasas' army. It is the fight between self-respect and arrogance. 15 ministers and 86 MLAs have come to the feet of the people. They are showing hope that they will give whatever they have asked for," he said.

"TRS men are ready to distribute Rs 40 thousand for a house. But that money is earned by drinking the blood of the poor. That is the money earned by diverting central funds. KCR thinks if we throw money, poor people will vote. But, TRS should be taught a lesson by voting for the right people. You all should take the money from them but vote for BJP," Sanjay further said.

The BJP leader further alleged that KCR doesn't care for the poor and is doing everything only as the elections are nearing.

"Similarly, when elections were held in Huzurabad and Dubbaka, funds were given for development there. It was the same in Munugodu as soon as Rajagopal Reddy resigned. Gattuppal Mandal was formed, new roads were sanctioned and money was given for the sheep," Sanjay said.

KCR has never cared to give three acres of land, double-bedroom houses and pensions to Dalits for years. Now, he is hoping to give everything when the elections come. Sanjay said that there are no jobs for the youth here. All those who didn't get the jobs, who didn't get Dalit Bandhu, who didn't get double-bedroom houses and the people who fell in the net of TRS should vote for BJP. KCR should be taught a lesson," Sanjay further said.

Sanjay also claimed that all survey results say BJP would win the by-elections. He also alleged that because of this, KCR got "afraid" and "ran" to Delhi.

Notably, the nominations of Munugode constituency by-polls, which are scheduled to be held on November 3, ended on Monday. (ANI)

