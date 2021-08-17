Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): A case has been registered against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Mynapally Hanumanth Rao and his associates for allegedly attacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and vandalising their vehicles on Monday.

They have been booked under sections 324, 427, 504, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, BJP local leaders of the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency have organised a protest against the TRS MLA for slamming Telagana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Hanumanth Rao along with his associates reached the police station after Neredmet police arrested the local BJP leaders. A scuffle took place there between TRS and BJP leaders.

TRS supporters vandalised vehicles of BJP leaders and tried to attack them, the police said.

A separate case has been registered based on the complaint of TRS leaders against BJP leaders. (ANI)

