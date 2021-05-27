New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said tele-consultation facilities are being set up for COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir to reduce the burden at district hospitals.

Interacting with representatives and prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, he said that all the COVID-19 arrangements, be it the oxygen supply in hospitals or availability of ventilators, were up to date and the administration has been asked to ensure that the patients do not suffer.

"Oxygen plants have been installed in time in almost all the districts of the constituency and in all the districts COVID-related material is being distributed by karyakartas (workers)," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel and a Lok Sabha member from Udhampur.

He further informed all the stakeholders that in view of the threat of the spread of COVID-19 to villages in the constituency, 'tele-consultation' facilities are being set up for which guidelines already exist for the empanelment of recognised doctors, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

This will reduce the burden of patients at district hospitals through indiscriminate referral system, he said.

Singh informed that more than 66 per cent vaccination has been done in the union territory according to the statistics available, which is more than the national average and is an encouraging sign that people across the UTs do not hesitate now to get vaccinated, it said.

On the current COVID positivity and fatality rate across Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that from the last many days, COVID-19 fatality and positivity has decreased considerably, which is a good sign during the pandemic and can boost the confidence of people vis-à-vis healthcare facilities that have been revamped up across the union territory.

Singh also discussed the plan to observe the completion of seven years of the Modi government on May 30 with community 'seva'/service programmes in the wake of the pandemic, the statement said.

It was informed that from May 28 onwards, booth-level programmes, including blood donation camps, will be held across the constituency, it said.

On May 30, 'seva' or community service programmes will be held at different panchayat locations across the six districts of the constituency, the statement said.

The programmes will include distribution of COVID-related material like face masks, sanitiser, food ration as well as oximeters, it said.

The stakeholders during the meeting thanked the Union minister for sending COVID relief material to the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency and for establishing oxygen plants, wherever required, the statement said.

During the interaction, Singh also noted that despite the challenges put forth by the COVID-19 pandemic, the development works did not stop even in the far-flung areas of the constituency, which reflects the commitment to carry on development activity under all circumstances, it said.

