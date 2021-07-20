Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) Rain lashed several places in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday keeping the maximum temperatures in both states below normal limits.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, received 14.2 mm rain and the maximum settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal limits.

In Haryana, Ambala received 45 mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius each, down two notches, while Karnal registered a high of 31 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal after 16 mm rain.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak, which received 14 mm rain, settled at 32 degrees Celsius, down three notches. Gurgaon, which received light rain, recorded a high of 30.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches.

Punjab's Amritsar, which received 24 mm rain, recorded a maximum of 27.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a high of 26.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, after receiving 36 mm rain.

Patiala received 61 mm rain and the maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius after the heavy downpour.

