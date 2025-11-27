Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi, on Wednesday issued a weather update, forecasting fluctuating temperatures in the state over the next few days.

Director, IMD Ranchi, Abhishek Anand said, "The temperature may fall by another 1.5 degrees by tomorrow morning. However, it is expected to rise by 2-4 degrees again in the next 2-3 days."

Also Read | 'Muslims Don't Vote for BJP': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Lack of Muslim Ministers at Centre.

He explained that the temperature variations are linked to two weather systems developing in the southern Bay of Bengal near the Indian Ocean. "One of these systems is in Northeast Indonesia, where it has intensified into the Senyar cyclonic storm. Additionally, a low-pressure system has formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, which may intensify within the next 24 hours," Anand added.

Authorities have urged residents to stay updated with weather advisories, particularly in areas prone to heavy rainfall or strong winds. The IMD continues to closely monitor cyclonic developments and will issue timely warnings if necessary.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: Engineer From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Gate Collapses at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

"The isolated places over Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada.

In Delhi and its adjoining regions, such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad, the weather will be cloudy, with minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)