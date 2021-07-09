Sambhal (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A temple priest was allegedly killed by a man over some dispute in the Asmoli area here, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said the body of 50-year-old Mahant Bharat Giri was found in a temple in Gumsani village on Friday morning.

Police said they arrested a man, identified as Monu Balmiki of the same village, for killing Giri by hitting him with an iron rod due to some dispute.

A probe into the matter is on, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

