New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the termination of six women judges by the Madhya Pradesh government and appointed Advocate Gaurav Agarwal as amicus curiae.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjay Karol also issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh High Court and listed the matter in February.

The Madhya Pradesh government in June 2023 terminated the services of the six judges on a recommendation by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The judges were reportedly terminated on the grounds of unsatisfactory performance during their probation period.

Following the administrative committee and a full court meeting finding their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory, the State Law Department issued orders for terminating the services of judges. (ANI)

