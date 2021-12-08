New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A Delhi Court Wednesday issued summons against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin and others in a money laundering case related to allegedly receiving funds of nearly Rs 80 crore from Pakistan for carrying out terror activities across India.

The court passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“I have gone through the complaint as well as the documents/ evidence annexed with the complaint. After perusing the record, I take cognizance of offence u/s 3 of PMLA punishable u/s 4 of PMLA. Summons be issued to the accused persons for February 7, 2022,” Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh said.

Besides Salahuddin, the court also summoned Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Gulam Nabi Khan, Umer Farooq Shera, Manzoor Ahmed Dar, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Majeed Sofi and Mubarak Shah.

The court noted the submission made by ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana, who said that during the investigation, summons were issued to some of the Indian firms involved in barter trading and statements of three of the firms were recorded.

Rana submitted that the HM was involved in funding over Rs 80 crore for terrorist activities in India.

During the investigation, evidence was collected from various authorities and statements of accused was recorded, he told the court.

The ED also attached several properties during the investigation.

According to the ED, the accused persons, “in connivance with co-conspirators and associates, carried out several terrorist acts, raised, collected and received funds from Pakistan through different medium for its expenditure and distribution to active cadres of HM and other terrorist outfits, purchase of material used for explosives and terrorist acts and abetment of terrorist acts”.

