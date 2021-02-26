Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Mahore Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force's 126 Battalion on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles.

Based on specific information from a reliable source regarding the suspicious movement in Upper Sildhar and adjoining areas of Ranjati top and Rousouwali top, a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police from the Mahore police station, the army and the CRPF's 126 Battalion launched a cordon and search operation in the Upper Sildhar Forest area, Ranjati top area, Rousowali Top and areas adjoining Dagantop hills early morning.

During the search, an underground hideout was found from which a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The seizure includes one AK-47 rifle with 22 magazines and 150 cartridges, one rocket launcher, 16 under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, 4 hand grenades and two very high frequency (VHF) radio sets with antennas.

"The timely recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition has thwarted any possible untoward incident in the otherwise peaceful region and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the region South of Pir Panjal Ranges," police said.

A case under the Explosive Act and other relevant section of law has been registered at the Mahore police station Mahore and an investigation has started.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 18, 2021, a terrorist hideout was busted in the Makhidar Forest area, Upper Shikari in which another huge cache of arms and ammunition's was recovered.

Meanwhile, in another joint operation launched by the police and the army based on disclosure by an arrested terrorist, arms and ammunition including 4 grenades, 15 pistol bullets and 10 AK-47 bullets were recovered from the forest area of Balakote, said Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Angral on Friday. (ANI)

