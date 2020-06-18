Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J-K's Awantipora, Operation Underway

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 09:22 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J-K's Awantipora, Operation Underway

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been eliminated in an ongoing encounter at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

"Meej Pampore encounter- So far one unidentified terrorist killed; operation on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the early hours of Thursday.Further details are awaited.

On June 16, three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian, police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Test Positive For COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement