India News | Terrorist Killed in Encounter in J-K's Awantipora, Operation Underway

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been eliminated in an ongoing encounter at Meej in Pampore area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Thursday.

"Meej Pampore encounter- So far one unidentified terrorist killed; operation on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the early hours of Thursday.Further details are awaited.

On June 16, three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian, police said. (ANI)

