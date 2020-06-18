Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 18: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain. The allocation of the additional charge to Sisodia comes a day after the Jain, the Health Minister of Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader had on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital in the national capital. Jain was admitted on Monday night after suffering from high fever and breathing problem and was tested for coronavirus. The Health Minister informed on Twitter and said, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Here's the tweet:

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

On Wednesday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house. In the last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus after he complained of fever. His reports had come negative. In Delhi, the coronavirus cases have seen a spike over the past few weeks. The total number of coronavirus in the national capital has now surged to 44,688, while the death toll has mounted to 1,837 so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).