Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19

News Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 09:13 AM IST
A+
A-
Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Given Additional Charge of Health Ministry After Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19
Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 18: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain. The allocation of the additional charge to Sisodia comes a day after the Jain, the Health Minister of Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19.

The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader had on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital  in the national capital. Jain was admitted on Monday night after suffering from high fever and breathing problem and was tested for coronavirus. The Health Minister informed on Twitter and said, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Here's the tweet:

On Wednesday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house. In the last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus after he complained of fever. His reports had come negative. In Delhi, the coronavirus cases have seen a spike over the past few weeks. The total number of coronavirus in the national capital has now surged to 44,688, while the death toll has mounted to 1,837 so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coronavirus Coronavirus in Delhi Coronavirus in India COVID 19 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Manish Sisodia Satyendar Jain Satyendar Jain COVID-19
You might also like
Fitch Expects Economic Activity to Contract by 5% in the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (FY21): Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
News

Fitch Expects Economic Activity to Contract by 5% in the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021 (FY21): Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020
India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
News

India Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 12,237
'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
News

'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020
WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
Health & Wellness

WHO Hails Dexamethasone Treatment For Coronavirus, Expresses Concerns Over Growing New Cluster in China
COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
News

COVID-19 Test Price Fixed At Rs 2,400 in Delhi, Tests to be Conducted via ICMR-Approved New Rapid Antigen Methodology: MHA
Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
News

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Education

Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Conducts Live Session With Fans After Being Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Asks Fans to Take Care (Watch Video)
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement