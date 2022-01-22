Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces at Kashmir's Shopian on Saturday, the police said.

The encounter broke out at the village Kilbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the operation, said Kashmir Zonal Police in a Tweet.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 21,000 Students of Classes 1 to 12 To Get Free Mobile Tab.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)