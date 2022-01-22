Jharkhand, January 22: In a major decision, the Jharkhand government has decided to provide mobile tablets to 21,000 students of classes 1 to 12 of 136 residential schools in the state. Jharkhand, like other states, resorted to online teaching when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. However, the government data showed that only 35% of the students benefitted from online classes. The decision was taken in a bid to 'Bridge' the digital divide for school students.

Minister Champai Soren said that the education of about 21000 students belonging to SC, ST, and backward classes of the state will not only continue but quality education material will also be made available to them. "The department has also ensured the arrangement of internet recharge and SIM cards along with the mobile tabs so that studies are not interrupted. Also, important and necessary learning material will be pre-loaded in the mobile tabs," he further added. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to Distribute Free Mobiles, Tablets to Students on Occasion of New Year 2022.

Reportedly, an estimated expenditure of about Rs. 26.65 crore is expected under this scheme for the purchase of 21000 mobile tabs, SIM cards, and 12 months of data recharge, the tender for which will be opened soon.

