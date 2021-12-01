Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): The terrorists who were killed in the Pulwama encounter on Wednesday were involved in the civilian killings in the Jammu and Kashmir earlier last month.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, two terrorists were neutralized in an anti-terrorist operation carried out in Pulwama district which include IED expert Yasir Parray and a foreign terrorist Abu Furkan.

"On a specific input generated by Pulwama Police regarding the presence of terrorists in Qasbayar area of Pulwama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 44RR and 183Bn CRPF in the said area. During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given the opportunity to surrender; however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," the statement issued by the police read.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Yasir Parray resident of Qasbayar Pulwama (an IED expert) and a foreign terrorist Abu Furkan alias Ali Bhai resident of Pakistan. Their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments and civilian killings. The killed terrorist Yasir Parray figured among the list of most-wanted terrorists operating in the valley as he was a highly trained IED expert. Besides other terror crimes, he was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities.

"It is pertinent to mention that killed terrorist Yasir Parray was also involved in carrying out an IED attack at Arihal in which two Army Jawans of 2RR were martyred and 17 others injured. He was also involved in an attack on Police Naka at Prichoo Pulwama in which HC Anoop Singh of IRP 10th Bn attained martyred and injuries to other police personnel. He was also involved in barring people from participating in democratic activities, besides issuing death threats to DDCs, BDCs, Panchs, Sarpanchs, other political workers and police personnel," the police said.

Besides, the other killed terrorist Abu Furkan was active in Kashmir valley since 2018 figuring among the list of top 60 terrorists and used to operate in Pulwama and Pakharpora area of Budgam. He was involved in various terrorist activities, recruitment of local youth into JeM terror folds and mentoring active terrorists of JeM. He was responsible for providing capabilities on the fabrication of IEDs. Moreover, he along with terrorist Yasir Parray were the main conspirators of Avandgund Rajpora VB-IED in which 50Kg IED laden Santro Vehicle was recovered and defused by Police and security forces. They were also involved in the killing of a civilian Azad Ahmad Dar resident of Kangan Pulwama.

IGP Kashmir termed it a big success and congratulated police and security forces for conducting successful operations without any collateral damage.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK-series rifles and two pistols were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

The police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

