New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The selection test for admission to class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will be conducted on August 11, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

"Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States and UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols," the ministry said in a tweet.

"The test will be conducted for the selection of 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres. 2,41,7009 candidates have registered for the selection test," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)