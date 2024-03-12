India News | T'gana Govt Aims to Make Women SHG Members 'crorepatis', Says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government aims to increase the women's self help group members strength from present 63 lakh to one crore and make them 'crorepatis'.

Reddy, who addressed a women's convention named 'Mahalakshmi - Swasakthi' here said the government would set up 100 shops near the famous 'Shilparamam' arts and crafts hub here within a month to enable the women SHG members to sell their products even at the international level.

Reiterating his allegation that the BRS and BJP conspired together to topple the democratically-elected Congress government, he charged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre did not procure the produce of Telangana farmers adequately and brought three 'black' farm laws.

