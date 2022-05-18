Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday chaired a round table session organized by UK India Business Council in London and interacted with industry leaders from across the globe, with a view to attract investments to the state.

According to the minister's social media post, top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce Plc, among others attended the meeting.

IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated.

During the session, the Minister introduced the progressive industrial policies of the Telangana government and also highlighted the investment opportunities in priority sectors like Information Technology, BFSI, Food Processing, Pharma and Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defence.

KTR also mentioned about the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State for prospective investors. The Minister reiterated that Telangana will either “meet or beat” the offer given by any Indian state, it added.

Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC). From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from May 22-26.

