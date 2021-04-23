Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Telangana reported 6,206 fresh COVID-19 cases,pushing the tally to over 3.79 lakh, while the toll rose to 1928 with 29 more fatalities, the highest ever in a single day, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,005, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (502) and Nizamabad (406), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 22.

Telangana Minister and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's son KT Rama Rao in a tweet on Friday said he tested positive for the virus.

"Ive tested COVID positive with mild symptoms. Currently isolated at home Those of you who have met me last few days, kindly follow the covid protocol, get tested & take care," he tweeted.

On April 19, an official release said KCR tested positivefor thevirus and had mild symptoms.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 3,79,494 while with 3,052 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,24,840.

The state has 52,726 active cases and over 1.05 lakh samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 1.22 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.29 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 85.59 per cent, while it was 83.9 per cent in the country.

The state has 304 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 31.59 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while over 4.42 lakh got their second shot also as of April 22.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)