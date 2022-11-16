Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) Thane Police resorted to lathicharge as tension escalated in Kisan Nagar area after members of Shiv Sena factions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray came face to face, prompting the demand for a probe.

The incident occurred after the midnight in Bhatwadi area of Thane city.

Naresh Mhaske, a spokesperson of the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' (BSS) faction headed by Shinde, on Tuesday, demanded a probe into the police action.

Thane Lok Sabha member Rajan Vichare, who supports the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, has alleged hooliganism by supporters of the Sena camp headed by CM Shinde.

A delegation of BSS leaders met the Thane police commissioner and submitted a memorandum alleging highhandedness by police.

The memorandum claimed Vichare was present at a function held in the Bhatwadi area along with some outsiders.

"They shouted slogans against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. When followers of the CM questioned them, they became furious. Later, when followers of the chief minister and some residents approached the Shrinagar police station, supporters of the Thackeray faction and MP Vichare followed them. They passed objectionable remarks on the chief minister. They also posted objectionable posts on social media," the memorandum said.

When followers of Vichare were walking out of the police station, they started raising slogans.

“At that time, police resorted to lathicharge and started beating the crowd with bats. We tried to stop the police personnel but they didn't listen. Many members of the crowd sustained head injuries in the police action," it said.

The BSS leaders alleged the act of police shows they had sided with one group and used force.

The memorandum claimed some civilians also joined police in the lathicharge.

