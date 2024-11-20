Thane (Maharashtra) [India] November 20 (ANI): As Maharashtra gears up for the assembly elections on Wednesday, November 20, voter turnout initiatives are in full swing. Among them, a Thane-based eatery is offering discounted food to encourage voting, reflecting the efforts of local communities to boost electoral participation.

Prashant Corner, a popular food outlet, has announced that voters showing their inked fingers can avail discounts on select menu items. The offer is valid for one day, aligning with the election date.

Also Read | Manipur: Curfew Relaxed in 4 Imphal Valley Districts, Suspension on Broadband Internet Lifted As Law and Order Situation Improves.

Speaking to ANI, Aishwarya Sakpal, the owner of Prashant Corner, said, "Like every year, we've introduced special offers on election day. Voters can enjoy items like Mango Shrikhand, Kesar Shrikhand, Samosas, Dahi Vada, Mumbai Halwa, and Badam Milk at reduced prices. This initiative encourages citizens to vote while giving them a reason to celebrate their participation."

The menu features Punjabi Samosas at Rs20, Dahi Vada at Rs70, Mango Shrikhand and Kesar Shrikhand at Rs200 each, Puri Bhaji at Rs100, Mumbai Halwa at Rs300, and Badam Milk for just Rs50.

Also Read | Supriya Sule, Nana Patole Involved in Bitcoin Scam To Fund Campaigns for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Claims Former IPS Officer Ravindra Nath Patil.

"We want people to celebrate democracy and enjoy the day with delicious food. Just show your inked finger, and the offer is all yours," Sakpal added.

This election marks a significant moment in Maharashtra's political landscape, being the first assembly polls after the split in Shiv Sena and NCP. The contest has intensified, with the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) locking horns across constituencies.

Key leaders in the fray include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, where he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Prakash Dighe. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from his stronghold, Nagpur South West, against Congress' Prafulla Gudadhe. Meanwhile, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is vying to retain Baramati, a traditional stronghold of the Pawar family, against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP).

In Mumbai, Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) is seeking re-election from Worli in a Sena vs Sena contest against Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. Similarly, Amit Thackeray of MNS faces a triangular battle in Mahim against Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant.

Polling across 288 assembly seats in the state will be watched closely, with several constituencies throwing up intriguing battles. Voter turnout remains a critical focus, with both the Election Commission and local initiatives urging citizens to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)