Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) With the addition of 447 coronavirus positive cases, the overall infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 7,38,175, a health official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, and there are now 1,687 active cases in the district, he said.

Since nobody died due to the infection during the day, the toll stood at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,24,856, he added.

