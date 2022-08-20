Pali (Rajasthan) [India], August 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and over 25 injured in a road accident in Pali district in Rajasthan late Friday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Sumerpur area in the Pali district when a tractor trolley and truck rammed into each other. The victims were there in the tractor.

On getting information, police and several ambulances rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

According to officials, the victims were on their way to visit Ramdevra temple in Jaisalmer district in a tractor trolley when a speeding truck hit them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident.

"The accident in Pali, Rajasthan is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," said Prime Minister's Office in a tweet.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar condoled the death of the victims in the accident.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a road accident in Pali, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," tweeted Vice President's office.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

