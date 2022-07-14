Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A total of 190 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,31,937, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,680 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported on Wednesday, raising the toll in the district to 11,917, he said.

The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,18,150, the official added.

