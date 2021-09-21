Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) With the addition of 231 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,56,597, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of four more patients, the death toll in the Thane district rose to 11,373. The mortality rate of Thane is 2.04 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,428 while the death toll is 3,273, an official from Palghar said.

