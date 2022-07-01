Thane/ Palghar, Jul 1 (PTI) The compound wall of a residential society in Thane's Vartak Nagar area collapsed on Friday afternoon amid heavy rains, though there was no report of injury to anyone, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Sainath Society at 3pm, while two hours earlier a wall collapsed in Gauri Nandan Society in Panchpakadi, which also damaged a tree, he said.

"The first-floor balcony of a ground-plus-seven building on Ambedkar road collapsed. The building is in a dangerous state now. There were no injuries in any of these incidents," Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

On Friday, Thane city received 82.52 millimetres of rainfall between 8:30 am and 10:30pm, which took the season's tally to 405.52 mm, an official said.

Meanwhile, Palghar Collector Manick Gursal told PTI lightning arresters had been installed in 33 locations ahead of the monsoon in Palghar, Dahanu, Vasai and Talasari talukas, and other areas will also get these in a phased manner.

In a monsoon review meeting, Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar asked officials to lay down disaster control plans related to landslides, since the district has been included in the 'Landslide Disaster Area' in a report prepared by the Geological Survey of India.

