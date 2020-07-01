Thane, Jul 1 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 1,094 with an addition of 30 deaths during the day, including that of 14 in Thane city, it said.

Considering the rising number of positive cases in Thane, collector Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday night announced complete lockdown in the district between July 2 and 11.

This order is applicable to all the municipal councils, nagar panchayats and rural areas in the district, while different municipal corporations in the district have issued independent orders to this effect.

A total of 366 COVID-19 cases were added in Thane city on Wednesday, taking its total to 9,138, while Kalyan is nearing 7,000 cases. The number of patients in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas stands at 6,823, the administration said.

Of the total 1,094 deaths so far, the maximum are from Thane at 340, followed by areas in NMMC at 217, Kalyan 120 and Mira Bhayandar township at 145.

The recovery rate in the district was 51.6 per cent, while the mortality is 3.16 per cent, it said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma on Wednesday visited the hotspots in the city to take stock of the situation.

In his order about lockdown implementation, collector Narvekar said, "The district administration has been instructed to take necessary steps as per the local conditions to control the spread of the disease. The prevalence of COVID-19 in Thane district is increasing rapidly and the number of patients is increasing day by day."

"Roads, market areas and other public places are becoming increasingly congested with the introduction of various concessions as per the Mission Begin Again order. Also, there is a lot of stress on the health system, police department and district administration. Against this backdrop, lockdown restrictions need to be re-enforced," the order said.

Thane city will observe a total lockdown between July 2 and 11 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the municipal commissioner had said in his order issued on Tuesday.

Non-essential services will not operate during this period, and nor would movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel be allowed, the order said.

Movement of all essential goods as well as perishable items will be allowed during this period, it added.

In neighbouring Mira Bhayandar, the civic authorities re-imposed total lockdown, including closing of shops dealing in essential items, between July 1-10 to contain the outbreak.

NMMC commissioner A B Misal announced complete lockdown in Navi Mumbai from July 3 to 12, while Ulhasnagar civic chief Raja Dayanidhi said it will be implemented between July 2 and 12 in its areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)