Bhadohi (UP), May 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya Tuesday said the governments in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu should let the public see the "truth" by allowing the screening of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'.

While the Adah Sharma-starrer film has been banned in West Bengal, multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have cancelled its screenings from Sunday.

Talking to reporters after addressing a public meeting in support of the BJP candidates for the civic body elections, Maurya called the decision to halt the screening of the recently-released film "condemnable".

He said the governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu should "let public see the truth".

"This film is being made tax-free wherever there is a BJP government. In Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the government has made it tax-free," Maurya said.

According to Director Information Shishir, the UP chief minister will attend a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Friday.

"Yogi Adityanath will watch the special screening of the movie with his cabinet on May 12 in Lucknow," he said

Earlier in the election meeting, Maurya said after the civic elections, the state government will "definitely" fulfil the development proposals sent by every municipality and Nagar panchayat.

