Patna, May 9 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh Tuesday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to declare the film 'The Kerala Story' tax-free in Bihar.

The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, has been declared tax-free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh among other states.

The union minister on Tuesday wrote to the Bihar CM urging to make the movie tax-free in the state.

"The recently released movie 'The Kerala Story' is very important and based on contemporary social issues. The movie has already been declared tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh etc. So I request you to give necessary instructions to the authorities concerned to make it tax-free in Bihar as well,” Singh said in his letter.

He also shared the letter on his Twitter handle.

The film 'The Kerala Story' has been at the center of a controversy since it was released last week. BJP leaders have supported the film and urged other states to follow suit. The West Bengal government announced a ban on the film on Monday to "maintain peace” and avoid any incident of hate crime and violence.

'The Kerala Story', which stars Adah Sharma, highlights the issue of alleged forced conversion and radicalisation of women in Kerala, which sparked controversy as soon as its trailer was released. Sen and producer, Vipul Amrutlal have said that the film is based on true events.

