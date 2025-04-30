India News | They Want to Be Pak's Hero, Not India's: BJP's Dinesh Sharma Pillory Oppn on Post-Pahalgam Remarks

Sambhal, Apr 30 (PTI) The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday launched a diatribe against the opposition over certain comments of their leaders in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, accusing them of "seeking to become a hero in Pakistan" rather than standing with India.

Speaking to reporters at the Chandaus residence of Uttar Pradesh Minister Gulab Devi here, Sharma further alleged that some opposition leaders were being influenced by the "spirit of Jinnah."

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Government Restructures National Security Advisory Board, Ex-RAW Chief Alok Joshi Appointed As Head.

His caustic remarks came in the wake of disparaging comments made by some Congress leaders that stirred the political pot and forced the opposition party to go into damage control, issuing a strict directive to its leaders to toe the party line on the April 22 tragedy.

The BJP seized the opportunity to attack the Congress, accusing it of speaking on behalf of terrorists and of being pro-Pakistan.

Also Read | Kolkata Rituraj Hotel Fire: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces 2 Lakh Compensation for Kin of Deceased, Injured To Receive INR 50,000.

Asked to comment on certain Congress leaders' remarks that were seen to be out of line with the prevailing sentiments post-Pahalgam, Sharma said, "When someone becomes directionless, there are no words left to say."

He said people have been responding to such postures by inflicting repeated electoral defeats. "The opposition has lost three consecutive elections. Why is it so desperate to become a hero of Pakistani media? It dreams of being Pakistan's hero rather than India's."

The BJP MP went on to say that "some individuals are behaving irrationally as if they are influenced by Jinnah's ghost. But the people of India will teach them a lesson".

Amid speculations about India's possible retaliation to the Pahalgam bloodbath in view of its cross-border linkages, the former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister said, "Messing with India will cost Pakistan dearly, every Pakistani will die of thirst. If Pakistan dares to provoke India, it will have to face severe consequences."

"Those who carried out this heinous (Pahalgam) attack must be sent to hell without delay."

Describing the attack "cowardly", the BJP MP claimed it was because some countries could not accept India's determined steps on the path of progress "under the strong leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "But let it be crystal clear: those responsible (for the attack) will be punished swiftly."

About India keeping the World Bank-brokered Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance as part of a raft of hard-hitting retaliatory measures, Sharma pointed out that New Delhi never broke the agreement even though it has fought multiple wars with Pakistan, including the 1999 Kargil incursion.

"But this time, a big step has been taken and the Pakistani government will realise what it means to challenge India," he asserted while exuding confidence that the neighbour cannot come out on top in a fight with India.

Underlining that the neighbouring country was still bogged down with insurgency in Balochistan and Sindh, he argued that "Pakistan will soon collapse under the weight of its own misdeeds".

Sharma ducked questions on the ongoing legal tussle over Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid and the claim of it being the site of Harihar Mandir originally to say, "The matter is sub judice."

Instead, he spoke on the cultural significance of Sambhal.

"It is widely believed that Lord Vishnu's Kalki avatar will appear in Sambhal. This town is like little Mathura. Every home here has a temple and Sanatan Dharma's flag flies high. It is a city of temples, a historical and sacred place holding immense potential for the future," he replied.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)