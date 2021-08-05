New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed the Indian men's hockey team on winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and said the whole country is proud of their achievement.

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

Also Read | Poco Sells Over 20 Lakh Units of C3 Smartphone in India.

"Congratulations to Indian Men's Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory!" Gandhi tweeted.

Eight-time former gold-winners India, who battled a heartbreaking slump in the last four decades, made the resurgence of the last couple of years count in the best way possible with an Olympic medal.

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa and His Son BY Vijayendra Issued Notice by Karnataka High Court in Corruption Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)