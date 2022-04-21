Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Those in respectable positions must refrain from making irresponsible comments against other public figures and instead set a good example before youngsters, the Bombay High Court said on Thursday.

A bench led by Justice P B Varale was presiding over a plea filed by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane seeking quashing of an FIR filed in Dhule district of Maharashtra against him for his remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made last year.

The court also asked the Maharashtra government if the police were willing to make a statement that it will refrain from taking any coercive action against Rane.

"Those in respectable post must refrain from making irresponsible comments against other public figures...Why doesn't the petitioner (Rane) come forward in court and make a statement that let bygones be bygones? Let us decide on being respectable to everyone. Let us not give out a wrong signal to the people," the high court said.

"Let us give a good example to our youngsters. Ultimately, the state of Maharashtra is one that has a rich heritage," it said.

In the past, one of the senior most opposition leaders had brought a morcha to the mantralaya, after which the then chief minister came out of his chambers, took the leader along and gave him a personal hearing. This was our rich heritage, the high court added.

In August last year, Rane had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. He was arrested and was later released on bail.

Rane had filed the plea through his counsel, senior advocate Satish Maneshinde, seeking that the Dhule FIR be quashed. Maneshinde on Thursday told the high court that Rane had no intention to vilify anyone.

He said that an FIR had also been registered in Nashik against Rane over the same remark. And the Nashik police had made a statement of not taking any coercive action against the minister until further orders of the high court.

The bench asked Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to inform the court by Friday if the police were willing to make such statement that it will refrain from taking any coercive action against Rane.

Maneshinde sought that the present plea be tagged with the one filed earlier by Rane seeking quashing of the Nashik FIR.

"There was a statement in that. And you want this (the statement) to continue here, while you apply for tagging?" HC asked.

"Okay then you (Maharashtra government) ask AG if there is any harm if similar statement can be made (in the present case)?" it said.

