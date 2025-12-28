Who Was Khaleda Zia? A Look at the Legacy of Bangladesh’s First Female PM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has taken the murder case of Tripura student Angel Chakma "very seriously", a release from the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that such incidents are "completely unacceptable" in the state, and the government will "deal strictly with anti-social elements". "Those involved in such crimes will not be spared"

"So far, five accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Angel Chakma, a student and resident of Nandanagar in Unakoti district of Tripura. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest one absconding accused, on whom a reward of ₹25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused," according to CMO.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the police to ensure the arrest of the absconding accused at the earliest. "He said that the accused will soon be in police custody"

The Chief Minister further warned that those who "play with law and order should not expect any leniency" from the government, and "such anti-social elements will not be spared at any cost."

"He reaffirmed that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of every citizen living in Uttarakhand", as per the CMO.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences over the death of the student from Tripura.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that he spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the tragic death of a student who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Spoke with Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand @pushkardhami Ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on 9th December and later he expires at Graphic Era Hospital."

The Chief Minister said that during his conversation with Pushkar Singh Dhami, he was informed that five accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. He added that further investigation is underway and assured that justice would be delivered. (ANI)

