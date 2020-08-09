Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for killing a 70-year-old woman in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Vakeelan Devi, a resident of Rasli-Thakrai village, was found dead near Rasli Gaderan in the Basantgarh area on August 2, a police official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Man's Wallet, Lost in CSMT-Panvel Local Train in 2006, Found by Police After 14 Years.

During the course of investigation, police detained some suspected persons for questioning and later, three of them -- Des Raj, Kaka Ram and Sanjay Kumar -- confessed that they had committed the crime, the official said.

He said the inquest proceeding was converted into a criminal case and further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei Opens Twitter Account in Hindi And Other Languages: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)