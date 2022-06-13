Banda (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 53-year-old woman in a village under Girwan police station area here, police said.

According to the woman's complaint, three men climbed the wall of her house in a drunken state on Saturday morning and allegedly gang raped her, Girwan SHO, Omshankar Shukla said. The woman said she was alone in the house when the incident took place, the SHO said.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

Three men named Matadeen, Akhilesh and Niklesh were arrested this morning from near Malehra Niwada bus stop, police said.

They were produced before the concerned court from where they were sent to 14-day judicial custody, the SHO added.PTI COR SAB

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Stages 'Massive Rally' in Hyderabad Against Summons Issued by ED To Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)