Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Three band members on their way to a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district died due to electrocution on Wednesday.

As the group approached the venue, they came into contact with a live high-tension wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock.

Also Read | UN Says 2023 Deadliest Year for Migrants in a Decade.

"Three individuals, who were dragging the band vehicles died on their way, as they fell victim to a high-power tension line. They were immediately shifted to Kheragarh hospital where doctors declared them dead. The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Achal Singh, 29-year-old Santosh and 45-year-old Lohre," said Imran Ahmad, ACP Police Commisionerate, Agra.

The bodies have been sent to district hospital in Agra for postmortem, informed ACP Imran Ahmad. (ANI)

Also Read | Kanpur: ED Raids Jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki’s Premises in Money Laundering Case (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)