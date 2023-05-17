Bengaluru, May 17 (PTI) Three bidders have expressed their interest to supply coaches and rolling stock for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) said on Wednesday.

The bidders are: Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), K-RIDE said in a statement.

The tender was opened by K-RIDE, which had issued the 'Request for Qualification', in the presence of bidders on Tuesday, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation for the BSRP on June 21, 2022, and set a deadline of 40 months to complete the project.

