Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons, including two staffers of the marriage registrar office here, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to issue a marriage certificate, an official said on Friday.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), one of the accused Dattatray Jadhav (50) took the complainant to meet the accused public servant and allegedly demanded Rs 3,000 for a marriage certificate.

Following some negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 2,000, and the complainant approached the ACB, the official said.

A trap was laid at the marriage registrar office at Old Custom House in south Mumbai on Thursday, where Jadhav took Rs 2,000, and accordingly, clerk Yogashree Gaikwad (25) drafted the document and marriage registrar Shweta Choudhary (45) signed it, he said.

The trio were booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

