Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 11 (PTI) Three teenagers drowned on Saturday in a village pond in Bundi district as they ventured in deep waters while bathing, police here said.

Another boy, who was with them, managed to swim to the pond's edge and inform their parents about the incident. All four boys were cousins.

The incident happened in Salawatiya village of Bundi district where the boys' families had assembled to perform a head-tonsuring ceremony.

The three deceased were identified as Koshal Gurjar, 14, Kuldeep Gurjar, 13, and Dilkhush Gurjar, 13, -- all of them residents of Panidal, a neighbouring village.

According to police, the boys had gone to the pond at around 1.30 pm to take a bath while their families made preparations for the rituals.

While taking bath, the four ventured in deeper waters and three of them drowned, DSP and Circle Officer, Hindoli, Sajjan Singh said.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the three children from the pond with help of the locals and rushed them to a hospital in Hindoli, he said.

At the hospital, doctors declared the three cousins dead, he said.

Their post mortem is underway at the Community Health Centre, Hindoli, Singh added.

Meanwhile, Ashok Chandana, state sports minister and MLA Hindoli-Nainwa, offered his condolences and assistance to the families through Twitter.

