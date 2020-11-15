Latur, Nov 15 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in Latur district of Maharashtra on the charge of burglary, a crime branch official said on Sunday.

Police recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh from the trio on Saturday, he said.

Also Read | Nathuram Godse Called ‘Patriot’ by R Nagothu; Andhra Pradesh BJP Leader Deletes Tweet after Congress Seeks Clarification.

The burglary had occurred in Ashta village in Chakur tehsil of the district on November 11 wherein Rs 32,000 cash and 27 gram gold was stolen from the house of a farmer, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)