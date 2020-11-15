Hyderabad, November 15: The Congress on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Andhra Pradesh state secretary Rameshnaidu Nagothu for paying tribute to Nathuram Godse, the assailant of Mahatma Gandhi. The Andhra Pradesh Congress demanded that the BJP should expel Nagothu from the party. Nagothu tweeted “Today, on his death anniversary, I salute #Nathuram_Godse with outmost gratitude. The true and one of the greatest patriot ever born in bharatbhoomi!"

In one of its tweet, the Congress said, “If the BJP really respects Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel from the party all those who glorify his assassin, Nathuram Godse.” In another tweet, the AP unit of the Congress lashed out at PM Narendra Modi. Pragya Singh Thakur Apologises For Her 'Godse Patriot' Comment in Lok Sabha, Says 'Remark Taken Out of Context'.

Tweet by Rameshnaidu Nagothu:

Tweet by Andhra Pradesh BJP leader

It tweeted, “Shri @RahulGandhi Garu had correctly pointed out that The ideology is the same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse.” Pragya Thakur Removed From Parliamentary Defence Panel Amid Opposition Outrage.

Tweets by Congress:

If the BJP really respects Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel from the party all those who glorify his assassin, Nathuram Godse. — INC Andhra Pradesh (@INC_Andhra) November 15, 2020

Shri @RahulGandhi Garu had correctly pointed out “The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse ” https://t.co/nLiLiBmoqi — INC Andhra Pradesh (@INC_Andhra) November 15, 2020

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram said that the BJP president JP Nadda should clarify party’s position. Chidambaram in a tweet said, “It’s outright shameful & disgraceful that an office-bearer of the @BJP4India states this. Would @JPNadda clarify his party’s position officially?”

Karti Chidambaram's Tweet:

It’s outright shameful & disgraceful that an office bearer of the @BJP4India states this. Would @JPNadda clarify his party’s position officially? https://t.co/6ivJUR7LPa — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) November 15, 2020

Earlier this year in May, Hindu Mahasabha organised a function in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior to commemorate the 111st birth anniversary of Godse. Then also, the Congress attacked the BJP. In 2019, BJP MP Pragya Thakur called Godse a “patriot”. Later, she apologised for her comment. Last year during Lok Sabha elections, when Thakur praised Godse, PM Modi had said he would never forgive the BJP MP for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

